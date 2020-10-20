UrduPoint.com
Police Launch Search Operation In Local Hotel, Adjoining Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:25 PM

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday launched a search operation in local hotel and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station, said a police spokesman

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Civil Lines Police Station conducted search operation in the rooms of the hotel, 17 shops and adjoining areas.

The Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

