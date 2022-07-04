Police launch search operation in Madina Town, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Monday launched a search operation in Madina Town and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation in the area and searched 31 houses, 10 shops and five hotels besides checking 70 persons.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net lawbreakers and maintain law and order.