Police Launch Search Operation In Mandra, Adjoining Areas

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 07:33 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :City police Saturday during search operation in the jurisdiction of Mandra Police Station and its adjoining areas and interrogated 45 tenants while data of 62 persons was collected.

According to him, the operation was carried out under the supervision of DPO Gujar Kahn and SHO Mandra, PS in which heavy contingent of Police, elite force, ladies Police and law enforcement agencies participated.

The aim of search operation was to ensure best security arrangements and avoid any untoward incident, the spokesman added.

He also appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant and inform the police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

More Stories From Pakistan

