Police Launch Search Operation In Munawar Colony, Adjoining Areas

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Police launch search operation in Munawar Colony, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Monday launched a search operation in Munawar Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Morgah Police Station conducted an operation in the area and searched 114 houses while 271 persons were checked and several interrogated. Police also checked particulars of 63 tenants during the search operation.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

