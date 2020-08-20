Police launch search operation in Muslimabad, adjoining areas

UrduPoint.com
Thu 20th August 2020

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a special search operation in Muslimabad and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Police Station said a police spokesman

He said that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 102 houses while over 149 persons were also interrogated. Police also checked particulars of 31 tenants, he added.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district.

