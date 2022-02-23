UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Search Operation In New Lalazar, Adjoining Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Police launch search operation in New Lalazar, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched a search operation in New Lalazar and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation in the area and searched 32 houses while the particulars of several tenants were also checked.

SP Potohar, Rana Abdul Wahab said that the search operations under national action plan would continue and the criminals would be sent behind the bars.

More Stories From Pakistan

