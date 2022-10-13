UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Search Operation In New Murree Bazar, Adjoining Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Police, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, on Thursday launched a search operation in New Murree Bazar, Chair Lift and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Patriata Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted a search operation in the area and inspected 40 houses, 35 shops and four hotels. Over 45 persons were also checked during the operation.

Superintendent of Police, Kohsar said that search operations were being conducted under National Action Plan to maintain law and order and net the lawbreakers.

