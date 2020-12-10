UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Launch Search Operation In Pirwadhai Bus Stand, Adjoining Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 04:58 PM

Police launch search operation in Pirwadhai Bus Stand, adjoining areas

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Pirwadhai Bus Stand and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Police Station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Pirwadhai Bus Stand and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 15 hotels and 70 shops while 385 persons were also interrogated.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Rawalpindi Criminals

Recent Stories

ADNOC, ExxonMobil sign agreement to collaborate on ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Mir Payment System Says Performed 1st Tri ..

2 minutes ago

Ongoing development works to be further expedited ..

2 minutes ago

Eight gamblers rounded up with Rs 20,290 cash stak ..

2 minutes ago

UK Signs Post-Brexit Trade Deals With Singapore, V ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Receive Turkish Delegation to Disc ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.