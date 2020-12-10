Police launch search operation in Pirwadhai Bus Stand, adjoining areas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Pirwadhai Bus Stand and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 15 hotels and 70 shops while 385 persons were also interrogated.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.