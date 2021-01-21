Police launch search operation in Pirwadhai Bus Stand, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Thursday launched a search operation in Pirwadhai Bus Stand and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He said that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 40 houses, 26 hotels and 25 shops while 30 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of several tenants during the search operation.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.