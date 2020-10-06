UrduPoint.com
Police Launch Search Operation In Poultry Institute, Adjoining Areas

Tue 06th October 2020

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday launched a search operation in Poultry Institute and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday launched a search operation in Poultry Institute and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO New Town Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 76 houses while 216 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of various 92 tenants during the search operation, he added.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

