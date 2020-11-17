UrduPoint.com
Police Launch Search Operation In Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Adjoining Areas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday launched a search operation in Quaid-e-Azam Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni Police Station.

Police spokesman said that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Saddar Baroni Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 166 houses while 303 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of various 57 tenants, he added.

The spokesman said the search operations to arrest criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

