Police launch search operation in RA Bazar area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of the RA Bazar police station.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in the areas of Noorani Mohalla, Qasai chowk, Mughalabad and adjoining areas.

The police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations. During the operation, the police searched 154 houses, interrogated 275 people while the biodata of 84 tenants was also collected.

The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas with an aim to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain a law and order situation, the spokesman added.