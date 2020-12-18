Police launch search operation in R.A.Bazaar, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday launched a search operation in R.A.Bazaar and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of R.A.Bazaar Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO R.A.

Bazaar Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 73 houses and 31 shops while 385 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of 31 tenants during the search operation.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.