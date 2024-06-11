Police Launch Search Operation In Rawat To Maintain Peace, Law & Order
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Tuesday launched a search operation in Rawat and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman.
He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO of Rawat Police Station carried out the operation in the area.
During the operation, police searched 35 houses and 15 shops while 70 suspects were also interrogated.
According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders.
The search operation was launched under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order situation ahead of Eid ul Azha holidays.
