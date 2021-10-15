UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Search Operation In Sadiqabad And Ratta Amral Areas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The City Police on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of the Sadiqabad and Ratta Amral police stations.

According to the police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in Shamsabad, Dhoke Mangtal and adjoining areas.

The SHOs of both police stations, elite force and law enforcement agencies participated in the tasks.

During the operations, the police searched 155 houses, 25 shops, five student hostels, interrogated 330 people while the biodata of 93 tenants was also collected. The spokesman added that the city's search operations were being conducted as per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO)Muhammad Ahsan Younas, aimed to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain a law and order situation.

