Police Launch Search Operation In Sadiqabad Chowk, Adjoining Areas

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Police launch search operation in Sadiqabad Chowk, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Monday launched a search operation in Sadiqabad Chowk and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 142 houses while 315 persons were checked and several interrogated.

The police also checked particulars of 75 tenants during the search operation.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Police Law And Order Police Station Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Criminals

