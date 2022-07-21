Police launch search operation in Sangral, Rajar areas; eight arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Police on special directives of Superintendent of Police, Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema on Thursday launched search operation in Sangral and Rajar areas in the jurisdiction of Chontra Police Station and arrested eight accused besides recovering two Kalashnikov, two 12 bore rifles, two 30 bore pistols and a large number of bullets.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in Sangral and Rajar areas and eight accused namely Hassan, Ismail, Ali, Abadat, Mufta, Amar, Abdullah and Muhammad Naveed were arrested for possessing illegal arms were sent behind the bars.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Chontra police station conducted search operation and took action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.