Police Launch Search Operation In Sarwar Road, Adjoining Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Police launch search operation in Sarwar Road, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Sarwar Road, 'Khajoor Wali Gali' and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station and arrested two accused, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 113 houses while 315 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of 47 tenants during the search operation.

A tenant namely Sher Afgan was arrested on violation of renting rules while another accused identified as Muhammad Khalid was sent behind the bars for possessing an illegal 12 bore rifle. Separate cases have been registered against both the accused.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the division particularly to ensure law and order.

