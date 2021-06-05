UrduPoint.com
Police Launch Search Operation In Sharwan Colony, Suburb Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 04:57 PM

Police launch search operation in Sharwan Colony, suburb areas

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Saturday launched a search operation in Sharwan Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Saturday launched a search operation in Sharwan Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Morgah Police Station conducted an operation in the area and searched 87 houses while 30 persons were checked and several interrogated. Police also checked particulars of 47 tenants and 12 shopkeepers during the search operation.

He said, three persons namely Imran, Bilal and Ghulam Abbas were arrested for possessing illegal three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

