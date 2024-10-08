Police Launch Search Operation In Westridge Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani launched a search operation in Allahabad and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of the Westridge police station.
Police Spokesman informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Westridge police conducted search operations.
A total of 22 houses, collected data of 12 tenants, 2 shops and 60 suspects were questioned during the operation.
According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.
