Police launch search operation on Defence Road Sector-7, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday, launched a search operation on Defence Road, Sector-7 and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Morgah Police Station conducted an operation in the area and searched 114 houses while 270 persons were checked and several interrogated. Police also checked the particulars of 31 tenants during the search operation.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.