Police Launch Search Operation On Janglat Road, Adjoining Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :On special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, the police on Friday launched a search operation on 'Janglat' Road and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Bani Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police, under the supervision of senior police officers, conducted a search operation in the area and searched 50 houses, eight shops besides checking the particulars of 32 tenants. Over 71 persons were also checked during the operation.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted under National Action Plan to net the lawbreakers.

