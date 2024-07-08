Open Menu

Police Launch Search Operation To Ensure Security During Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Police launch search operation to ensure security during Muharram

BHUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Police here on Monday launched a search operation in the district to ensure security during holy month of Muharram.

The search operation was conducted under supervision of Circle officers and the Station House Officers (SHOs) and other police officials participated in the operation.

The police teams checked the routes of processions and people living around the routes and vehicles .

District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Abdullah Luk said that the search operation was conducted to foil nefarious designs of anti-social elements.

