Police Launch Search Operation To Ensure Security During Muharram
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BHUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Police here on Monday launched a search operation in the district to ensure security during holy month of Muharram.
The search operation was conducted under supervision of Circle officers and the Station House Officers (SHOs) and other police officials participated in the operation.
The police teams checked the routes of processions and people living around the routes and vehicles .
District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Abdullah Luk said that the search operation was conducted to foil nefarious designs of anti-social elements.
Recent Stories
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Balochistan meets PM Shehbaz5 minutes ago
-
Peshawar police prepare security plan for Muharram15 minutes ago
-
Two killed, Two injured in road accident15 minutes ago
-
Maintaining law & order during Muharram, government's priority: AJK PM15 minutes ago
-
Two youth drowns in canal45 minutes ago
-
Education board to declare SSC result on July 0945 minutes ago
-
Truck-container collision claims lives of two55 minutes ago
-
PM Shahbaz arrives in Quetta for day-long visit55 minutes ago
-
Pillion riding banned for Muharram1 hour ago
-
ANF seizes 97 kg drugs in six operations1 hour ago
-
SAAR holds awareness seminar under positive peace campaign2 hours ago
-
Widow murdered in Shahkot2 hours ago