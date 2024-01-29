Police launch search operation to maintain law & order situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Police on Monday launched a search operation in different localities of the city to ensure law and order situation.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was carried out on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

Search operation was conducted in Potohar division including Naseerabad police station area, Race Course, Saddar Wah, Wah Cantt and Cantt Police jurisdiction.

Elite Force, Special Branch, and Ladies Police were carrying out search operation to maintain peace and tranquillity in different areas. A total of 144 houses, 71 shops and 284 individuals were questioned during the search operation.

The spokesman said that the operation was conducted to apprehend criminals and proclaimed offenders and this action was taken under the National Action Plan (NAP), to ensure law and order situation prior to elections.