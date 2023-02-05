UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Search Operations, 120 Suspects Held

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Police launch search operations, 120 suspects held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have conducted search operations in different areas here on Sunday, informed police spokesman. The operation was carried out on the direction of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari to ensure law and order.

Search operations were conducted in different areas of Potohar Division Taxila, Saddar wah and Wah Cantt.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials conducted search operations.

A total of 37 houses, collected data of 15 tenants, 04 shops and 120 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to a spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Taxila Saddar Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

14 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

28 minutes ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

28 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death ..

UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death of Pervez Musharraf

29 minutes ago
 SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

1 hour ago
 First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease ..

First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Conference concludes

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.