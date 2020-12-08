UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Launch Search Operations In Different Areas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Police launch search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) on Tuesday launched search operations in different areas in the jurisdictions of Cantt and Naseerabad Police Stations, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervisionof SHOs of Cantt and Naseerabad Police Stations conducted search operations. During the operations, 18 houses and 30 hotels were searched while 197 persons were also interrogated. Four bus stands were checked under the operation, he added.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Town Syed Ali, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Rawalpindi Criminals

Recent Stories

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

5 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

15 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

17 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

32 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

47 minutes ago

Rain forecast for tomorrow

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.