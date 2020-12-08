Police launch search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) on Tuesday launched search operations in different areas in the jurisdictions of Cantt and Naseerabad Police Stations, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervisionof SHOs of Cantt and Naseerabad Police Stations conducted search operations. During the operations, 18 houses and 30 hotels were searched while 197 persons were also interrogated. Four bus stands were checked under the operation, he added.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Town Syed Ali, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.