Police Launch Search Operations In Different Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched search operations in different areas of Rawal Division including Sadiqabad Chowk, Loharan Gali and adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched search operations in different areas of Rawal Division including Sadiqabad Chowk, Loharan Gali and adjoining areas.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in Sadiqabad and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station and Loharan Gali and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai police station.

Police searched 16 shops, 23 houses, 15 hotels and also checked 109 individuals.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net lawbreakers and maintain law and order.

