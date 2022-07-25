Police launch search operations in different areas to net lawbreakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Monday launched search operations in different areas here.

The areas include Chungi no 8, Akalgarh, Asghar Mall Scheme, Takal, and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad, Gungmandi, Bani and Kalar Syedan Police Stations.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted operations and searched 120 houses, 31 shops and checked particulars of 25 tenants besides 155 persons.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net lawbreakers and maintain law and order.