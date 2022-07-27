UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Search Operations In Different Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Police launch search operations in different areas

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched search operations in different areas including Shah Bagh, Ahmadabad, Shakrial, Chattian Hattian, Hayat Wali Hospital area, Til Syedan, Mandi Mor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched search operations in different areas including Shah Bagh, Ahmadabad, Shakrial, Chattian Hattian, Hayat Wali Hospital area, Til Syedan, Mandi Mor.

The operations were also conducted in adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan, Dhamial, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan, Bani, Gujar Khan and Pirwadhai Police Stations.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, elite force, special branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted operations and searched 289 houses, 68 shops and checked particulars of 43 tenants, in addition to 700 persons.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted under the national action plan to catch lawbreakers and maintain law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Bagh

Recent Stories

Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

18 seconds ago
 First Career Fest to start in Gilgit from 15-18 Au ..

First Career Fest to start in Gilgit from 15-18 August: CS GB

19 seconds ago
 Consultation afoot for judicial reforms: Rana Sana ..

Consultation afoot for judicial reforms: Rana Sanaullah

21 seconds ago
 Rain-wind/thundershower likely in various parts of ..

Rain-wind/thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

22 seconds ago
 AGP Shahzad Shaukat resigns

AGP Shahzad Shaukat resigns

35 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal to lead Pakistan's delegation at SCO-CF ..

FM Bilawal to lead Pakistan's delegation at SCO-CFM in Tashkent

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.