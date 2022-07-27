Police launch search operations in different areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched search operations in different areas including Shah Bagh, Ahmadabad, Shakrial, Chattian Hattian, Hayat Wali Hospital area, Til Syedan, Mandi Mor.

The operations were also conducted in adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan, Dhamial, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan, Bani, Gujar Khan and Pirwadhai Police Stations.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, elite force, special branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted operations and searched 289 houses, 68 shops and checked particulars of 43 tenants, in addition to 700 persons.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted under the national action plan to catch lawbreakers and maintain law and order.