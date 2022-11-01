UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Search Operations In Different Areas To Net Lawbreakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday launched search operations in different city areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad, City, Bani, Waris Khan, Murree, Dhamial, Kalar Syedan, Mandra, Rawat, Morgah, R A Bazaar, Race Course, Westridge and Taxila police stations, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas and searched 429 houses, 110 shops, 41 hotels, three hostels besides checking the particulars of 162 tenants.

Over 645 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Police recovered two Kalashnikovs, two rifles 44-bore, a 12-bore rifle, one pistol and ammunition from the possession of seven accused arrested during the search operations.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net the lawbreakers.

