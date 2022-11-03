UrduPoint.com

Police Launch Search Operations In Different Areas To Net Lawbreakers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Police launch search operations in different areas to net lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) on Thursday launched search operations in different city areas in the jurisdiction of Kahuta, Rawat, Chontra, Morgah, Civil Lines, Gujar Khan, Cantt and Kalar Syedian police stations, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police had accelerated search operations and snap-checking in different areas to net the criminals and proclaimed offenders.

Police searched 295 houses, 145 shops, 16 hotels besides checking the particulars of 48 tenants, he said adding, as many as 819 individuals were also checked during the search operations.

Search operations were also conducted on Wednesday in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad, City, Bani, Waris Khan, Murree, Dhamial, Kalar Syedan, Mandra, Rawat, Morgah, R.A.Bazaar, Race Course, Westridge and Taxila police stations, he said.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted operations and searched 206 houses, 124 shops, seven workshops, 33 hotels, two marriage halls, 33 hostels, five plazas, five service stations, besides checking the particulars of 38 tenants.

As many as 735 persons were also checked during the operations on Wednesday, he added.

Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers were conducting snap-checking and search operations themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

The overall efforts were being monitored by the Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Rawalpindi and the purpose was to ensure effective security and protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

Owing to these efforts, the crime rate was also declining in the city and such endeavours would continue, he added.

