Police launch search operations in different areas to net lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched search operations in different city areas in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan, Morgah, Saddar Baroni, Kahuta, Taxila, Kotli Sattian, Rawat and Patriata police stations, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy contingents of Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers, conducted search operations in different areas and searched 476 houses, 80 shops, 10 hotels, besides checking the particulars of 47 tenants.

Over 733 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net the lawbreakers.