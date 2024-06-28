Open Menu

Police Launch Search Operations In Different Areas To Net Criminals

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 11:11 PM

Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday launched search operations in the jurisdiction of Chontra, Chakri, Kalar Syedan, Dhamial, Mandra, Race Course, Jatli, Taxila and Cantt police stations to net criminals

According to a police spokesman, police checked over 196 houses, 65 shops, 6 hotels, 16 tenants and 484 individuals during the search operations.

He informed that the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

Senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations, he said.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

