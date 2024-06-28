Police Launch Search Operations In Different Areas To Net Criminals
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 11:11 PM
Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday launched search operations in the jurisdiction of Chontra, Chakri, Kalar Syedan, Dhamial, Mandra, Race Course, Jatli, Taxila and Cantt police stations to net criminals
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday launched search operations in the jurisdiction of Chontra, Chakri, Kalar Syedan, Dhamial, Mandra, Race Course, Jatli, Taxila and Cantt police stations to net criminals.
According to a police spokesman, police checked over 196 houses, 65 shops, 6 hotels, 16 tenants and 484 individuals during the search operations.
He informed that the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
Senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations, he said.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor
Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
Banking sector to observe Bank Holiday on Monday
SSP assures traders of security, traffic management measures
NA passes counter-resolution, criticizes US understanding of Pakistan's democrac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan12 minutes ago
-
Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal12 minutes ago
-
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence12 minutes ago
-
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor18 minutes ago
-
Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif18 minutes ago
-
SSP assures traders of security, traffic management measures9 minutes ago
-
NA passes counter-resolution, criticizes US understanding of Pakistan's democracy9 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi opens special recreational facilities at Safari Park9 minutes ago
-
NA speaker extends felicitation to newly elected YPF office bearers9 minutes ago
-
Govt plans to start allied health sciences programs in merged areas colleges9 minutes ago