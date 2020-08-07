Police launch search operations in jurisdiction of Sadiqabad, City Police Stations

Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday launched special search operations in different areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad and City Police Stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Police on special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday launched special search operations in different areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad and City Police Stations.

According to police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers of Sadiqabad Police Station conducted search operation in Furniture Market, Kuri Road and adjoining areas and searched 20 houses while over 150 persons were interrogated. Police also checked particulars of 30 tenants, he added.

Similarly, City police conducted a search operation in Nia Mohala, Gawalmandi and adjoining areas and searched 27 houses while the particulars of 39 tenants were also checked.

City police interrogated 127 persons during the search operation. A suspected person namely Abdul Rehman was arrested as police recovered a 32 bore revolver from his possession.

Another accused namely Rashid Iqbal was also arrested as police recovered 1450 grams charras from his possession.

The spokesman informed that the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders are regularly being conducted in different areas of the district.