Police launch sewing, embroidery training for female beggars

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) In a bid to rehabilitate professional female beggars and provide them with a respectable means of livelihood, the Multan Police have initiated a skill development programme focused on sewing and embroidery.

Under this initiative, women engaged in begging are being trained in stitching and embroidery to help them achieve financial independence and integrate into society with dignity.

SSP Investigation Rana Ashraf stated that the program aims to curb street begging by equipping these women with practical skills, enabling them to earn a livelihood through respectable means.

These initiatives will continue to empower marginalized individuals and reduce dependence on begging in the city.