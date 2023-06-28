Police launch targeted search operation in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :SSP Operations Haroon Rashid Khan Wednesday said that the police along with other forces launched targeted operations against anti-social elements and other criminals involved in different crimes.

Talking to media men, he said that a series of comprehensive investigations were going on with the detained accused from various angles and indiscriminate operations against anti-social elements are going on.

He disclosed that with extra patrolling on a daily basis across the district, spot-checking and special roadblocks have been established at all entrances. He informed that the targeted search operation was within the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station (Yeka Tut) to resolve the law and order situation on the special instructions of the higher officers.

Under the command of SP City Division Abdul Salam Khalid, a targeted search and strike was conducted by security forces in Dir Colony and adjacent areas. SDPOs, SHOs, Pak Army, Police Commandos, RRF, Jail Van, BDU, Sniffer Dogs and Lady Police and other units participated in the search and strike operation.

Actions were taken against unregistered renters, illegal resident Afghans and suspects by conducting street-to-street targeted operations in Dir Colony and adjacent areas. He disclosed that during the targeted operation, several suspects and criminals were detained and weapons and ammunition were also recovered.