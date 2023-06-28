Open Menu

Police Launch Targeted Search Operation In City

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Police launch targeted search operation in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :SSP Operations Haroon Rashid Khan Wednesday said that the police along with other forces launched targeted operations against anti-social elements and other criminals involved in different crimes.

Talking to media men, he said that a series of comprehensive investigations were going on with the detained accused from various angles and indiscriminate operations against anti-social elements are going on.

He disclosed that with extra patrolling on a daily basis across the district, spot-checking and special roadblocks have been established at all entrances. He informed that the targeted search operation was within the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station (Yeka Tut) to resolve the law and order situation on the special instructions of the higher officers.

Under the command of SP City Division Abdul Salam Khalid, a targeted search and strike was conducted by security forces in Dir Colony and adjacent areas. SDPOs, SHOs, Pak Army, Police Commandos, RRF, Jail Van, BDU, Sniffer Dogs and Lady Police and other units participated in the search and strike operation.

Actions were taken against unregistered renters, illegal resident Afghans and suspects by conducting street-to-street targeted operations in Dir Colony and adjacent areas. He disclosed that during the targeted operation, several suspects and criminals were detained and weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

Related Topics

Army Police Law And Order Police Station Jail Van Dir Rashid Khan Criminals Media All From

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during ..

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

12 minutes ago
 Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

4 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

4 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

5 hours ago
Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

5 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan