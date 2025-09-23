Police Launched Crackdown Against A-category Drug Traffickers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) District police has launched an extensive crackdown across the district against A-category drug traffickers, on the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabir Ahmed Sethar.
In this regard, police teams from various police stations have conducted targeted operations and successfully arrested more than 10 high-profile drug dealers.
The arrested individuals were identified as Nadir Jatoi, Kashif alias Pappi Sheikh, Sunny alias Yar Muhammad Lakho, Amir alias Kajal Leghari, Afzal alias Aju Rajput, Muhammad Usman alias Mama Qureshi, Naik Muhammad alias Naiko Brohi, Kashif Brohi, Najamuddin Jamali and Qayyum Mari.
During raids large quantity of hashish, heroin, and opium was recovered from their possession.
FIRs have been registered against the accused and further legal proceedings are underway.
According to police spokesperson, SSP Shabir Ahmed Sethar said that narcotics are a dangerous menace destroying the future of our youth, and the police are utilizing all available resources to eliminate this threat.
He said that a comprehensive list of all A-category drug dealers in the district has been compiled, and strict actions are being taken against them without exception. He reiterated that no leniency would be shown to individuals involved in drug trafficking.
