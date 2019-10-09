Police launched crackdown against encroachments, wrong parking

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur,Irfan Samo on Wednesday said traffic police had taken effective measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid mess on various roads in the city

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur,Irfan Samo on Wednesday said traffic police had taken effective measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid mess on various roads in the city.

Talking to a delegation of local journalists at his office, he said the traffic police had launched a crackdown against encroachments and wrong parking stands at various places in the city, adding that they had got registered a number of cases against encroachers to maintain traffic flow.

The SSP said that the district police had evolved a comprehensive traffic plan with the cooperation of other departments to take stern action against violators.

He said they had also launched awareness campaigns including lectures, seminars, walks and others,to create awareness among the masses about rules and laws.

Traffic police performed their duties with a responsibility and they educate people on minor violations besides ticketing on major violations,he added.