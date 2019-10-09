UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Launched Crackdown Against Encroachments, Wrong Parking

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:11 PM

Police launched crackdown against encroachments, wrong parking

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur,Irfan Samo on Wednesday said traffic police had taken effective measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid mess on various roads in the city

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur,Irfan Samo on Wednesday said traffic police had taken effective measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid mess on various roads in the city.

Talking to a delegation of local journalists at his office, he said the traffic police had launched a crackdown against encroachments and wrong parking stands at various places in the city, adding that they had got registered a number of cases against encroachers to maintain traffic flow.

The SSP said that the district police had evolved a comprehensive traffic plan with the cooperation of other departments to take stern action against violators.

He said they had also launched awareness campaigns including lectures, seminars, walks and others,to create awareness among the masses about rules and laws.

Traffic police performed their duties with a responsibility and they educate people on minor violations besides ticketing on major violations,he added.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Sukkur

Recent Stories

Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2019: Iran ..

24 minutes ago

JUI-F’s Azadi March: Islamabad Police prepares i ..

49 minutes ago

Khattak dance martial variation of traditional 'At ..

2 minutes ago

Self service security checks enabled at Shenzhen a ..

2 minutes ago

Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing lith ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.