Police launched operation against firework

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Local Police of Shujaabad city on Wednesday launched a crackdown against fire works and claimed to arrested a criminal named Muhammad Akram after recovering huge quantity of fire works material from his possession.

Police said that crackdowns against fireworks would continue on daily basis.