Police Launched Operation Against Firework
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 09:43 PM
Local Police of Shujaabad city on Wednesday launched a crackdown against fire works and claimed to arrested a criminal named Muhammad Akram after recovering huge quantity of fire works material from his possession
Police said that crackdowns against fireworks would continue on daily basis.