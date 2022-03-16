Police launched operation against firework

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 09:43 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Local Police of Shujaabad city on Wednesday launched a crackdown against fire works and claimed to arrested a criminal named Muhammad Akram after recovering huge quantity of fire works material from his possession.

Police said that crackdowns against fireworks would continue on daily basis.

