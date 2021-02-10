UrduPoint.com
Police Launched Operation Against Qabza Mafia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Police launched operation against Qabza Mafia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Police and the district administration launched operation against Qabza mafia and demolished illegal structure, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

During operation, illegally constructed wedding halls, cafes, refreshment centers and other structures were demolished in Rawat area.

The operation was supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shoaib Ali, AC Saddar, ASP Saddar Barooni, SHO Rawat, RDA officials and Rawalpindi Police participated.

According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Rawalpindi Police will continue operation against the Qabza mafia.

Addressing on the occasion, Shoaib Ali said all available resources would be utilized to eliminate the illegal structures without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

