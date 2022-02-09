UrduPoint.com

Police Launches Crack Down Against Gutka Suppliers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Following orders from SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik, the district police have resumed operations against manufacturers and sellers of gutka and mawa across the district Wednesday

According to police, several suspects were arrested from different areas for selling the contraband substances and cancerous product.

>