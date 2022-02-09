Police launches crack down against gutka suppliers

Following orders from SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik, the district police have resumed operations against manufacturers and sellers of gutka and mawa across the district Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Following orders from SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik, the district police have resumed operations against manufacturers and sellers of gutka and mawa across the district Wednesday.

According to police, several suspects were arrested from different areas for selling the contraband substances and cancerous product.