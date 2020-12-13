UrduPoint.com
Police Launches Crackdown Against Amateur Drivers, Motorcyclists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to take action against amateur drivers and bike riders not using helmets.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed asked all Zonal DSPs for strict action against amateur drivers to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He directed to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ITP education wing.

SSP (Traffic) has also appealed the parents to refrain handing over vehicles or bikes to their under-age children.

He directed ITP's teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of action against amateur drivers and motorcyclists with helmets was to ensure their own safety and it should not be considered a punitive measure.

