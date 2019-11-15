Police launches crackdown against amateur drivers, motorcyclists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to take action against young drivers and bike riders those are not using helmets.

These squads have been constituted following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed who has also appealed the parents to refrain handing over vehicles or bikes to their under-age children.

The SSP (Traffic) has also directed all Zonal DSPs for strict action against amateur drivers to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He directed ITP's teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined the ITP as traffic volunteers.

The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of action against amateur drivers and motorcyclists with helmets is to ensure their own safety as it should not be considered a punitive measure.