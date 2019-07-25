Police launches crackdown against criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

The City Police have launched crackdown against the criminals on Thursday

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The City Police have launched crackdown against the criminals on Thursday.

As per details, the police have launched operation against drug peddlers on a tip-off and arrested three accused and recovered 30 liter alcohol, illegal arms with cartridges.

Police registered the separate cases against them.

\378