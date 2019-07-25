Police Launches Crackdown Against Criminals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:57 PM
ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The City Police have launched crackdown against the criminals on Thursday.
As per details, the police have launched operation against drug peddlers on a tip-off and arrested three accused and recovered 30 liter alcohol, illegal arms with cartridges.
Police registered the separate cases against them.
