Police Launches Crackdown Against Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:57 PM

Police launches crackdown against criminals

The City Police have launched crackdown against the criminals on Thursday

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The City Police have launched crackdown against the criminals on Thursday.

As per details, the police have launched operation against drug peddlers on a tip-off and arrested three accused and recovered 30 liter alcohol, illegal arms with cartridges.

Police registered the separate cases against them.

