Police launches crackdown against criminals

(@imziishan)

City Police of Rahimyar Khan have launched the crackdown against criminals across the district and arrested eight anti-social elements

RAHIMYAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police of Rahimyar Khan have launched the crackdown against criminals across the district and arrested eight anti-social elements.

According to the police source, the operation was launched on the special directives of District Police Officer and arrested eight suspect.

The police have recovered 32 bore pistol with three rounds from Muhammad Aslam, 30 bore pistol and four bullets from Pathana Khan, 450 grams hashish from Sardar Ahmed, 205 grams chars from Khalil Ahmed, 550 grams from Waseem, 500 grams hashish from Rashid Ali and 150 grams from Nazeeran Bibi and 30 liters alcohol from Muhammad Zafar.

The police have registered the separate cases against them.

\378