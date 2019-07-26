UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Launches Crackdown Against Criminals

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:58 PM

Police launches crackdown against criminals

City Police of Rahimyar Khan have launched the crackdown against criminals across the district and arrested eight anti-social elements

RAHIMYAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police of Rahimyar Khan have launched the crackdown against criminals across the district and arrested eight anti-social elements.

According to the police source, the operation was launched on the special directives of District Police Officer and arrested eight suspect.

The police have recovered 32 bore pistol with three rounds from Muhammad Aslam, 30 bore pistol and four bullets from Pathana Khan, 450 grams hashish from Sardar Ahmed, 205 grams chars from Khalil Ahmed, 550 grams from Waseem, 500 grams hashish from Rashid Ali and 150 grams from Nazeeran Bibi and 30 liters alcohol from Muhammad Zafar.

The police have registered the separate cases against them.

\378

Related Topics

Police Rashid Rahimyar Khan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Rs1.40bln budget of Town-III Peshawar presented

59 seconds ago

Govt taking steps to eliminate poverty and corrupt ..

1 minute ago

European stocks steady at open 26 July 2019

1 minute ago

Japan's Kono Discusses Pyongyang's Missile Launche ..

8 minutes ago

Swimming's image hurt by Sun protests, FINA warns ..

8 minutes ago

IMF programme failed to bring stability

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.