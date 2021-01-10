UrduPoint.com
Police Launches Crackdown Against Drug Dealers, Miscreants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) ::DSP Headquarters Irfan Khan held a meeting with SHOs and investigating officers of the three police stations of Circle Karak here on Sunday and decided to launch a crackdown against drug dealers and anti-state elements.

During the meeting, DSP Irfan Khan took strict decisions dealing against drug dealers and aerial firing and issued orders to take stern action against these elements. On this occasion DSP Irfan Khan assigned special task to SHOs and issued instructions to start regular special campaign against drug dealers.

In the meeting, DSP Irfan Khan clarified to SHOs that my mission is to eradicate drug trafficking as the first priority and to deal with the elements involved in the ugly smuggling with iron fists and said that drug trafficking in any SHO area is intolerable.

He also instructed the investigating officers that in any case, the words written by the investigating officers could punish the culprit, and their reports should meet the requirements of justice while judging the victims.

As a result, of the campaign launched by DSP Irfan Khan against drug trafficking, Latbar and Sabirabad police made a positive start and arrested the alleged accused and recovered a total of over 8 kg of hashish and 50 grams of ice from their possession.

More Stories From Pakistan

