Police launches crackdown against outlaws in various parts of Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Saturday.

In first incident, a man has shot and dead his friend over honor in limits of Bassal Police station on Saturday. Incharge heinous crime investigation unit Sub Inspector Mohammad Tufail told newsmen that Tanzeel Ahmed suspected that his old friend Abubakar Hayat has illicit relations with his sister. On Saturday, when Mr Hayat came to see his friend Ahmed in village Dhoke Khunda, he shot him with his pistol, as result he died on the spot. Police arrested the accused and a murder case has registered against him.

In second incident, a ten years old boy electorate while catching a kite in Mohallah Sabirabad in limits of Hassanabdal Police station. Police and hospital sources said that Mohammad Naseer was trying to catch a flying kite when he accidently touched high voltage wires as result, he received serve electric shock and died on the spot.

Hassanabdal Police on Saturday raided at two different gambling dens and arrested as many as 21 persons while gambling. Sub divisional Police officer Hassanabdal circle ASP Ammra Sherazi while talking to newsmen here has said that Police raided two different gambling den and arrested 21 persons while gambling. While adding details, she said that 14 gamblers were arrested while Police raid on Bhaidian link road where they were allegedly gambling on cock fight. She said that another police party raided at a gambling den and arrested as many as seven persons while gambling. She said that motorcycles, gambling tolls, mobiles, cocks and bet money was also seized by police.

She said separately police raided at the liquor selling den of Wagas Shahzad and recovered 18 liters of liquor from his possession. She said that separate cases have registered against them beside further investigation was launched.

Attock Police launched a crackdown on kite flying after a minor died while catching flying kite in Hassanabdal.

District Police Officer Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari while talking to newsmen here on Saturday said that on the direction of provincial authorities and the Regional Police Officer, district Police have initiated crackdown on the people involved in kite selling and flying. He added that during the crackdown against preparation, selling, purchasing and using of kite-flying material in the area, he said that so far Police rounded up ten persons along with kite-flying material including as many as 165 kites and 26 strings rolls. He said that police have registered cases against the men under section 4 of the Kite Flying Act, 2006. "As part of a fresh move by the police against kite flyers, police patrolling has been increased from 2 pm to 5 pm". Mr Bokhari said. He directed the police officers to launch extensive patrolling in their respective areas and gather intelligence about those involved in selling kites and flying kites. He also asked the police officers to constitute special teams and warned that strict departmental action would be initiated against the concerned officials, if ban on the kite flying was violated in their respective areas.