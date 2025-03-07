Police Launches Crackdown Against Over Speeding
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 09:53 PM
The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Friday launched a crackdown against over speeding and reckless driving on the instructions of Inspector General NH&MP Rifat Mukhtar Raja
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Friday launched a crackdown against over speeding and reckless driving on the instructions of Inspector General NH&MP Rifat Mukhtar Raja.
According to NH&MP spokesman, the initiative was taken aims to prevent fatal accidents by enforcing speed limits.
As part of the crackdown, a driver caught on over speeding at 151 km/h near Chakri was booked and handed over to Naseerabad Police Station in Rawalpindi. Several other cases have also been registered against those exceeding the 150 km/h limit.
The NH&MP urged all drivers to follow speed limits and traffic rules to ensure road safety.
Recent Stories
PA Speaker underscores need for political stability in country
Police launches crackdown against over speeding
First lunar eclipse of this year on March 14
Chief Secretary KP chairs meeting on energy & power sector
National development impossible without active participation of women: Ahsan Iqb ..
Federal govt allocates portfolios to newly inducted cabinet members
CM Maryam pays surprise visits to various city areas to check quality of ongoing ..
Final ultimatum issued to educational institutions for traffic management
IESCO ensures uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan
Decision to bring PWPA under Home dept
CM’s vision is to provide relief to low-income group: Salma Butt
480-kg substandard ghee destroyed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PA Speaker underscores need for political stability in country1 minute ago
-
Police launches crackdown against over speeding2 minutes ago
-
First lunar eclipse of this year on March 142 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary KP chairs meeting on energy & power sector2 minutes ago
-
Federal govt allocates portfolios to newly inducted cabinet members13 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam pays surprise visits to various city areas to check quality of ongoing development project ..13 minutes ago
-
Final ultimatum issued to educational institutions for traffic management13 minutes ago
-
IESCO ensures uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan13 minutes ago
-
Decision to bring PWPA under Home dept13 minutes ago
-
CM’s vision is to provide relief to low-income group: Salma Butt2 hours ago
-
480-kg substandard ghee destroyed2 hours ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari resolves to advance women's rights2 hours ago