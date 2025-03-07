Police launches crackdown against over speeding

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Friday launched a crackdown against over speeding and reckless driving on the instructions of Inspector General NH&MP Rifat Mukhtar Raja

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Friday launched a crackdown against over speeding and reckless driving on the instructions of Inspector General NH&MP Rifat Mukhtar Raja.

According to NH&MP spokesman, the initiative was taken aims to prevent fatal accidents by enforcing speed limits.

As part of the crackdown, a driver caught on over speeding at 151 km/h near Chakri was booked and handed over to Naseerabad Police Station in Rawalpindi. Several other cases have also been registered against those exceeding the 150 km/h limit.

The NH&MP urged all drivers to follow speed limits and traffic rules to ensure road safety.