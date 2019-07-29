Police launches crackdown against proclaim offender

The city police of Okara has launched crackdown operation against proclaim offender

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The city police of Okara has launched crackdown operation against proclaim offender. Talking to media, the Police said any negligence and lethargic behaviour would not be tolerated at any cast and departmental stern action would be taken against the culprit.

District Police Officer (DPO) further said that crackdown would be launched across the district adding that delaying tactics from police side would have negative impact on society.

