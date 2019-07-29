UrduPoint.com
Police Launches Crackdown Against Proclaim Offender

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 01:56 PM

The city police of Okara has launched crackdown operation against proclaim offender

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The city police of Okara has launched crackdown operation against proclaim offender. Talking to media, the Police said any negligence and lethargic behaviour would not be tolerated at any cast and departmental stern action would be taken against the culprit.

District Police Officer (DPO) further said that crackdown would be launched across the district adding that delaying tactics from police side would have negative impact on society.

