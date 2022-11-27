UrduPoint.com

Police Launches Crackdown Against Street Criminals

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Police launches crackdown against street criminals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The City Division Police during a crackdown against street criminals have arrested an alleged 10-member gang active in the interior city, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The alleged gang was busted during a joint operation carried out by Gulbahar, Shaheed Gulfat and Pahari Pura Police Stations.

The accused arrested were identified as Shehzad, Adnan, Kamran, Daud, Adnan, Rais, Jehan Gul, Kashif, Taza Gul and Adnan Gul.

The accused hailing from Chamkani, Tauheed Colony, Shah Dhand and Shaheen Muslim Town localities were involved in lifting motorcycles from commercial and residential areas of the city.

They prepared fake documents and changed chases numbers of the stolen vehicles and then sold them.

During initial investigations, 21 motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

